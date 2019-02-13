Bray Delivers State of the County Address

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray delivered the annual State of the County address at the Tuesday, February 12th meeting of the Lexington Rotary Club. “Henderson County is in great shape today because of our people and officials,” said Mayor Bray, as he introduced county commissioners, department heads and officials, and Phil Blakley, field representative for Congressman Mark Green. He went on to say that a minimum fund balance policy passed last year helped to ensure fiscal responsibility, and the county has just finished the Comptroller’s audit with a minimum of findings, “one of the best audits, they said, in…

