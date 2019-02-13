Big Red Tigers Regular Season Ends at 11-15

Lexington ended the regular season last Tuesday, with a 74-47 loss, at Chester County in the season finale. The loss gave Lexington a final regular season record of 11-15 overall and 6-8 in district play. As a result, the Tigers will travel to McNairy tomorrow night for the first round of the District 14AA tournament. Lexington finds their back to the wall and must win the game in order to…

For the complete story, see the February 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

