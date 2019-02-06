Ultralight Crashes on Tennessee River

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Two Henderson County men, Tony and Hal Thompson, had a close call while enjoying the view of the Tennessee River flying in Tony’s ultralight plane on Sunday, February 3rd. According to sources, the craft got too close to the river’s surface and a wave caught the landing gear, flipping it over into the water. “We found ourselves in cold water, sinking fast upside down, and 100% disoriented,” Tony said on…

For complete coverage, see the February 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!