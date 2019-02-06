Manufacturing Class Students Reach Certification

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Two of the LHS Advanced Manufacturing Class students, Carson Woods and Garrett Blankenship, are the first two students to have completed the Career Readiness Certifications. “The hands-on curriculum at LHS,” said instructor Danny Kizer, “prepares the students for certification in four separate areas: Safety, Quality, Production Processes, and Maintenance.” “The students complete the course work at Lexington High,” said Dr. Jason Rushing, “and then…

