Lions Split Two Rivalry Games In District Play

The Lions had two big rivalry games this past week. Last Monday, they played Lexington and on Thursday they played Riverside, with both games being at Chandler Gym. Last Monday night, the Lions played Lexington. The game was low scoring early on and didn’t pick up until the second half. Neither team went past 15 in the opening quarter. Both defenses were effective, and the offenses couldn’t find rhythm. The Lions trailed Lexington, 12 to 10, after the first quarter. Both offenses started…

For complete coverage, see the February 6th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!