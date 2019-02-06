LHS Tigers Take Loss on Senior Night

Senior night was spoiled for the Tigers last Friday, after a 61-58 loss to Adamsville. Going into the game, there was a glimmer of hope that Lexington could make a top four finish in the district standings and earn the right to host the first round of the district tournament. That glimmer was extinguished after a tough loss. As a result, the Tigers will most likely finish as the 5th seed in the district. South Side will, once again, be the top seed followed by Chester County, North Side and McNairy. Lexington will be forced to…

