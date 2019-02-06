Lady Tigers Claim 3rd Seed

Last Friday, the Lexington Lady Tigers snapped a two-game losing streak and defeated Adamsville, 53-33, on senior night. The win gave Lexington an overall record of 15-10 and a district record of 9-4. The final game of the regular season was played last night, at Chester County, but had no bearing on the district standings. Lexington secured the three seed for the upcoming District 14AA tournament, with the win over Adamsville. The Lady Tigers finished 3rd behind…

