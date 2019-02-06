Grand Jury Indictments

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Grand Jury met on Friday, February 1st and handed down 86 true bills, including several sealed indictments, and 11 no true bills:

• Jesse A. Knight, Aggravated Assault

• Alyssa Diane Boleyn, Aggravated Assault

• Travis Glenn Scott, Evading Arrest- Motor Vehicle, Speeding, Reckless Driving

• Travis Glenn Scott, Reckless Driving, Violation of Window Tint Law, Violation of Registration Law, Misuse of Registration

• Cesar Emmanuel Palma, Possession of Marijuana With the Intent to Sell and/or Deliver (two counts)

• Allain Palma, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Sell and/or Deliver (two counts)

• Tremel Isaac Cotton, Driving Under the Influence While Under Influence of a Drug or Intoxicant, Driving While Under the Influence .20 or Greater- Prior Offender, Driving on Canceled / Suspended / Revoked Drivers License, Violation of Registration Law, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, Failure to Exercise Due Care, Violation of the Financial Responsibility Law, Violation of Seat Belt- 1st Offense

• Amanda Joy Conroy, Possession of Marijuana With the Intent to Sell and/or Deliver (two counts), Possession of…

