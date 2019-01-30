MyRide Makes First Transport in Henderson County

Article by Blake Franklin –

Just before 10:00 a.m., on January 28th, the first MyRide transport was given to a local resident of Henderson County. Jackie Blankenship, who lives on McCaney Mill Road, was transported to Sports Plus Rehab for her physical therapy appointment. She had recently broken her arm and was also having dizzy spells, that would occur without warning. Having these symptoms wouldn’t allow her to drive, and as…

