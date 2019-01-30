LHS Junior Will Serve as U.S. Senate Page

Release –

Lexington High School junior, Elizabeth Bates, has been selected to serve as a United States Senate Page for the spring of 2019. Elizabeth was one of 30 students selected from all applicants in the United States for this highly competitive program. She will be enrolled in her high school classes through their “Page School,” which includes all core subject areas, in addition to extensively touring and learning the D.C. area, the Monuments, Mount Vernon, Library of Congress, and Philadelphia. Her responsibilities while there will include…

For the complete story, see the January 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

