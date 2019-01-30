Lexington Fire Department Achieves Significant Milestone

Article by W. Clay Crook-

In a public meeting at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility on Monday, January 28th, the City of Lexington was proud to announce it has received a new ISO grade that will greatly impact residents and businesses in the community. After several years of intensive focus and organizational improvement, Lexington now has the second highest possible rating. The Insurance Services Office (ISO) awarded the City of Lexington a Class 2 Public Protection Classification, commonly known as the ISO Rating. The Insurance Services Office is…

For the complete story, see the January 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!