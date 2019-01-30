Lady Tigers Split District Games

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Lady Tigers have a strong hold on the three seed in the district standings. Last week, Lexington picked up a win over Riverside and lost to South Side. Now, there are just two games remaining in the regular season. Lexington will host Adamsville Friday night, as the Lady Tigers celebrate senior night, and the season finale will be played next Tuesday at Chester County. Lexington could end the season tied with…

For the complete story, see the January 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!