LHS Lady Tigers Improve to 13-8

Lexington’s Lady Tigers improved their record to 13-8 last week, with wins over North Side and McNairy. Most importantly, Lexington improved to 7-2 in district play with just five games to play in the 2019 season. There is still a lot of work to be done and with five games remaining the Lady Tigers have time to make a move in the district standings. Coming into the week, Lexington was…

