Lady Lions Fall To 11-9 Overall

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions had two big District 14-AA games this past week. Unfortunately, the Lady Lions fell in both games. However, they seemed to have improved their play. On Tuesday night, the Lady Lions hosted Chester County. The Lady Lions fell behind early in the first quarter, mostly because of a physical defense by Chester County. At the end of one, the Lady Lions trailed 21 to 7. In the second quarter, the Lady Lions…

