JROTC Cadet Bull Receives Aviation Scholarship

A ceremony was held at 2:00 p.m. in the LHS Auditorium to present Cadet Kaleb Bull with a $20,000.00 aviation scholarship. Pictured (L-R): Captain Kenneth Sullivan USAF (Ret.), Tristen Johnson, Kaleb Bull, Betty Davis (not pictured Ronnie Davis), Savannah Russell, and MSgt Eric Kocke.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Cadet Kaleb Bull, a Sophomore Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at Lexington High School, has received a scholarship to attend an accredited aviation university participating in a private pilot license training program in the summer of 2019. Cadet Bull is one of 150 Airforce Junior ROTC cadets around the world to receive the scholarship from Headquarters Air Force ROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama. More than 1,560 cadets applied for…

