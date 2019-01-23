JROTC Cadet Bull Receives Aviation Scholarship

Release-

Cadet Kaleb Bull, a Sophomore Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at Lexington High School, has received a scholarship to attend an accredited aviation university participating in a private pilot license training program in the summer of 2019. Cadet Bull is one of 150 Airforce Junior ROTC cadets around the world to receive the scholarship from Headquarters Air Force ROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama. More than 1,560 cadets applied for…

For complete coverage, see the January 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!