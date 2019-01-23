Governor Bill Lee Announces Cabinet Appointments

Release-

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced ten appointments to his cabinet. “The individuals joining our cabinet represent each of our Grand Divisions and bring vast experience in their respective areas,” said Lee. “I am excited to work with this group and look forward to building solutions for our state.”

The Governor-elect named the following appointments:

• Jennifer Nichols – Department of Children’s Services

• Tony Parker – Department of Corrections

• Bob Rolfe – Department of Economic and Community Development

• Dr. Jeff McCord – Department of Labor & Workforce Development

• David Gerregano – Department of Revenue

• Gabe Roberts – Division of TennCare

• Clay Bright – Department of Transportation

• David Salyers – Department of Environment and Conservation

• Juan Williams– Department of Human Resources

Jennifer Nichols, of Shelby County, currently serves as the chief homicide prosecutor in the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Previously, Nichols served the Criminal Court Judge of Division 10 in the 30th Judicial District. In addition to her service as the Shelby County Deputy District Attorney, Nichols served as the…

For complete coverage, see the January 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!