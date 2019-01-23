Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observed at Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable… Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.” These words from Dr. King still resound, whether conservative or liberal, faithful or agnostic, and continue to find relevance in today’s world some fifty years removed from the day they were spoken. This year’s observance of the day set aside for Dr. King was held at the Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center. The event was last held at Montgomery in 2005 under Larry Parker, who was responsible for organizing the event for…

For complete coverage, see the January 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!