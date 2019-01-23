City Holds Pre-Bid Meeting for LPD Roof

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The City of Lexington held a mandatory pre-bid meeting at City Hall on Friday morning, January 18th. Presiding at the meeting were Assistant Police Chief Barry Roberts and City Building Inspector Greg Bird. Chief Roger Loftin was also available and helped field questions from the contractors who had assembled. The city is accepting bids for installing a truss roof with metal roofing over the existing ﬂatroof and…

For complete coverage, see the January 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!