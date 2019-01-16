American Legion Riders Meet

Article by W. Clay Crook-

American Legion Riders Post #77, Lexington, met for the election of annual officers and a planning session on Saturday, January 12th at the American Legion Hall on East Church Street. The 2019 officer’s slate is: Director Jared Melton, Assistant Director Mike Johnson, Secretary Lisa Johnson, Treasurer Alicia Melton, Road Captain Jesse Richardson, Sergeant at Arms Frank Christopher, Historian Clay Crook, and Chaplain Gary Smith. Ideas were discussed on a Fun Run tentatively set for the end of March, and a charitable fundraiser event for the end of April.

For this and other interesting stories, see the January 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!