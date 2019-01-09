Wade Honored at 104th Birthday

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There was more than just a birthday cake, great food, and good music at the Sardis Senior Center on Thursday, January 3rd, as Sardis City Recorder stepped to the podium and read out the town’s proclamation for Cletus Wade Day. Wade turned 104 years old on January 1st and enjoyed a well-attended reception and birthday party at the Senior Center with friends and family. Guests included…

