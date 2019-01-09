Scotts Hill Town Board Meets, Approves City Recorders

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Aldermen and Mayor for the town of Scotts Hill met in regular session on Monday evening, January 7th at 6:00 p.m. with a full board present. Some employee questions on quarterly reviews were discussed and tabled for further research, and a GPS tracking report on city vehicles was reviewed. Chief of Police David Alexander said that the…

For complete coverage, see the January 9th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!