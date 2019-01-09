LFD Responds to Fire at Columbus McKinnon

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Columbus McKinnon, 560 Rush Street, at 10:10 a.m., Monday, January 7th. Employee’s had already been advised to evacuate the building and many were standing along the outer fence area. Most of the fire vehicles attended the back side of the building, where smoke was issuing from the bay doors. There was also smoke…

For complete coverage, see the January 9th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!