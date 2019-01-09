LFD Responds to Fire at Columbus McKinnon

Employees were evacuated from Columbus McKinnon Monday morning, January 7th, as the Lexington Fire Department ventilated smoke from the building.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Columbus McKinnon, 560 Rush Street, at 10:10 a.m., Monday, January 7th. Employee’s had already been advised to evacuate the building and many were standing along the outer fence area. Most of the fire vehicles attended the back side of the building, where smoke was issuing from the bay doors. There was also smoke…

