Lexington Defeats Scotts Hill in Battle Of Henderson County

Lexington High School Big Red Tigers Basketball
Photo By: Jared James / The Lexington Progress

Last Friday, Lexington played host to Scotts Hill in the Battle of Henderson County and won the game, 57-48. The game marked the first game of the New Year for the Tigers and improved Lexington’s record to 7-10 overall and 2-3 in district play. Lexington entered the week having won 3 of 4 games, with a couple of key district games on the schedule. Last night, Lexington traveled to…

