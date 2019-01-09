Lady Lions Fall To Lexington

The Lady Lions had one game this first week of 2019. It was a big rivalry game against Lexington. The Lions couldn’t find enough offense in the game and fell behind, before a loss to Lexington. In the first quarter, the Lady Lions were able to hang around with Lexington. They did not shoot the ball extremely well, but the defense kept them in the game. Lexington led Scotts Hill after one quarter, 11 to 6. In the second quarter, the Lady Lions…

For complete coverage, see the January 9th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!