Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray started out the new year with a session of the County Prayer Committee on Wednesday morning, January 2nd. (L-R) Clay Hallmark, Rodney Campbell, Anthony Gordon, Darrell Barber, David Beecham, Bobby Beecham, Ronnie Parrish, and Mayor Eddie Bray.

