Cody Wood to transition as City Recorder

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Long time Lexington’s Chief Financial Officer, Sue Wood announced that she would be retiring on August 2nd after twenty-four years as the City Recorder. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs called the Board of Aldermen into a special called session on Wednesday evening, January 2nd, to review and approve a plan of transition for “one of the most important appointments a city can make,” he said. The position requires qualification as a Certified Municipal Finance Officer (CMFO), and Cody Wood, with Lexington Utilities, has…

