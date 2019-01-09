Cody Wood to transition as City Recorder

| | 0

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, left, congratulates Cody Wood, right, into the transition as the new Chief Financial Officer for the city.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Long time Lexington’s Chief Financial Officer, Sue Wood announced that she would be retiring on August 2nd after twenty-four years as the City Recorder. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs called the Board of Aldermen into a special called session on Wednesday evening, January 2nd, to review and approve a plan of transition for “one of the most important appointments a city can make,” he said. The position requires qualification as a Certified Municipal Finance Officer (CMFO), and Cody Wood, with Lexington Utilities, has…

For complete coverage, see the January 9th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment