SH Lions Win Both Games in Adamsville Christmas Classic

The Lions were in action over the Christmas break as they had two games in the Adamsville Christmas Classic late last week. The Lions took on Bruceton-Hollow Rock and Big Sandy. The Lions won both games with solid offensive performances. In the first game, the Lions took on Bruceton-Hollow Rock. The Lions were able to jump out to an early first quarter lead. Their offense was stellar, and their defense was solid as well. At the end of the first…

For the complete story, see the January 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!