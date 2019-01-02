Lady Lions Win Two out of Three In Tournament

The Lady Lions basketball team won two out of the three games they played in the Above the Rim Christmas Tournament at Hickman County High School. The Lions took on Marshall County, Harpeth and Hickman County, as well, in the tournament. The first game was against Marshall County. The Lady Lions and Marshall County went back and forth early in the game, but Marshall County found a slight advantage after the first quarter, 12 to 7. In the second quarter, the Lady Lions…

