Cleaning Efforts Needed for the Granny Austin Cemetery

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Local Scotts Hill historian, David Austin, said that some volunteer work is needed at the historic Granny Austin Cemetery on Grice Road. Overgrowth and small trees and shrubs have taken over the grounds, and with the coming of winter, this is an opportune time for cleaning efforts. The cemetery is one of the oldest in the area, with 36 graves marked by concrete blocks, but the best estimate is that there are probably over one hundred graves there. “A large monument dedicated to the Charles Austin family has been…

