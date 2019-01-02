1950 Military Plane Crash Near Christian Chapel

Article by W. Clay Crook-

With the interment of Kenton Case, who died in a military flight crash near Scotts Hill in 1947, interest was raised concerning a flight that crashed near Christian Chapel in a later year. David Austin, of Scotts Hill, and Bob Nowell, of Lexington, Tennessee’s Past social media site, brought some information to light. On the afternoon of September 1, 1950, a Fairchild C-119 “Flying Boxcar” packet troop carrier crashed seven miles Northwest of Parsons in the…

For the complete story, see the January 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

