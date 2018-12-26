SH Lady Lions Get First District Win of the Season

The Lady Lions hosted Jackson North Side on Tuesday night. It was their last game before Christmas and they knew they could start their break on the right foot with a win that night. They led the entire game and defeated Jackson North Side in convincing fashion. The game started off quick, as both teams shot the ball well. The Lady Lions took off and gained a slim lead at the end of the first quarter, 16 to 12. In the second quarter, the Lady Lions…

For complete coverage, see the December 26th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!