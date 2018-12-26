Lady Tigers Take 1st District Loss

Last Tuesday, the Lexington Lady Tigers played their final regular season game for 2018 and took a 53-45 loss at home against South Side. Lexington will not be in action again until tomorrow night when they take on Hickman County. The game is part of the Christmas Tournament at the “Above the Rim” Classic at Hickman County High School. The Lady Tigers enter the tournament with a record of 7-6 on the season and if they win the tournament, they…

For complete coverage, see the December 26th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!