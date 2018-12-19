Wednesday’s Quake Not Near Henderson County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Media outlets across the nation reported an earthquake in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 12th, along the New Madrid Fault near Decatur, Tennessee. However, it was not Decatur or Henderson County, which do lie on the New Madrid Fault, but in the town of Decatur, which lies about halfway between Chattanooga and Knoxville, and is part of a different fault line. The quake occurred about .9 miles below ground in the East Tennessee community, and registered…

For the complete story, see the December 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

