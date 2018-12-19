Tennessee Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads Participates in Wreaths Across America Event

Article by W. Clay Crook-

At noon on Saturday, December 15th, national and state cemeteries across the U.S. participated in the 13th Wreaths Across America event. New to this year’s wreath laying was the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads. Guest speakers included cemetery director Marty Weed and Julia McBee with the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post #286, Parkers Crossroads. Command Sergeant Major Spurgeon Smith led the…

For the complete story, see the December 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!