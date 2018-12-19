Scotts Hill Lions Fall To 6-4 on the Season

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball team had a busy week as they played in three games. Two were District 14-AA matchups and one was a non-district, home game. The Lions failed to capitalize on the district games, while winning their non-district game. Tuesday night, the Lions traveled to take on Jackson South Side. In the first quarter, the Lions fell behind early failing to find an offensive rhythm. They trailed 24 to 11 at the end of one. In the second quarter…

For the complete story, see the December 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

