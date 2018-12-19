Over Fifty Participate in Saturdays Shop With a Cop

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Smiles, with a dash of kindness and good will, add twinkling eyes and laughter, and mix thoroughly with about four dozen excited children, and the recipe for Saturday’s Shop with a Cop Christmas event was complete. During Shop With a Cop, children, siblings, and families met with law enforcement at Lexington Middle School Saturday morning, December 15th, and then off to their favorite shopping places to fill their list or enjoy a cheery impulse purchase. “We have about fifty sponsored children today,” said Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin, “but we’ve…

For the complete story, see the December 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

