First United Methodist Church’s Annual Live Nativity

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Downtown Lexington was the center of a pastoral gathering on Saturday and Sunday nights, December 15th and 16th, commemorating the birth of the risen Lord. “First United Methodist was glad to offer their live nativity scene as a gift to the community again this year,” said Rev. Chris Haynes. “Each of the two nights it was on display, it employed approximately 90 volunteers to be part of the display and to prepare costumes and refreshments for the workers. In addition to traditional music of the season, this year a narrated version of the story of the birth of Christ was added to share the meaning of Christmas. The church hopes it adds a moment of fun, hope, and faith to our community.”

For this and other interesting articles, see the December 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

