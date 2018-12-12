Two Big Red Tigers Participate in All-Star Football Game

Last Friday night, the annual West Tennessee All-Star football game was played at USJ. The weather was cold and rainy, yet there was a good crowd on hand to watch the West Tennessee area senior all-stars play their final high school game. Lexington’s Elijah Ujcich and Jamie Pearson made contributions to the game with 3 tackles each. The South team won the game, 14-3, scoring on a long touchdown pass and a pick 6.

