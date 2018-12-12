Searchers Find Missing Man – Deceased

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke, along with Emergency Management Director Drew Cook and Clint Allen, Assistant Captain of the Henderson County Rescue Squad, called a brief press conference at the Criminal Justice Center at 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, December 12th. The missing person near Black Bottom, Rocky Wilson, age 39, was found by one of the search crews around 11:45 a.m. on December 12th. Sheriff Duke said that it appeared that he had succumbed to the elements, perhaps hypothermia, and that the preliminary investigation did not give any indications of foul play. The announcement was delayed until family members could be notified. Wilson was found about 6 tenths of a mile on the south side of Black Bottom, in the wooded area on the lake side of the road.

There were a large numbers of search volunteers, including the Henderson County Rescue Squad, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, EMA, West Tennessee Dive Rescue and Recovery, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Madison County Fire Department, the Madison County Regional Health Department, the Decatur County Rescue Squad, the Finger Fire Department, the Selmer Fire Department, the Hardin County Fire Department and EMA, Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team, Storm Point UAS Pilots, the Henry County Rescue Squad and the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department and K9 unit.

