Search For Man Near Black Bottom

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Captain Tracey Grisham, with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, said that Investigator Jeremiah Adams has been leading the search for Rocky Wilson, age 39, since a call on Sunday, December 9th concerning a vehicle left near Black Bottom. Wilson has been reported missing since about 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th. Clint Allen, Assistant Captain with the Henderson County Rescue Squad, said that personnel were involved in the search effort. “There will be about 15 to 20 squad members in the search today. I also did a region wide call out Monday night, and there will be other rescue squad personnel from a couple of the surrounding counties.” At 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, December 11th…

