Lady Tigers Find Momentum; Win 3 Straight Games

Lexington’s Lady Tigers have found their stride and after picking up a huge win over Crockett County last week they’re eager to continue the district schedule this week. Lexington picked up wins over North Side, Crockett County and JCS last week and they came into the week with just three more regular season games remaining in 2018. One of those games came last night, when the Lady Tigers traveled to…

For complete coverage, see the December 12th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!