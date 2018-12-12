Buddy Cannon Donates Back to Henderson County

Pictured are: (L-R) Jimmy White, David Watts, Eddie Bray, Buddy Cannon, Adam Wood, Jeff Griggs, and Kimberly Douglass.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Grammy Award winning songwriter and producer Buddy Cannon, and his wife Billie Parham Cannon, visited the Henderson County Courthouse Saturday morning, December 8th, to make a donation to both of the county high schools. Cannon presented Adam Wood, with the Lexington High School Band, and Jordan Ashby, with the Scotts Hill High School Band, each with a check for $800.00 to benefit their music programs. The money was the portion above expenses from…

