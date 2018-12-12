Board of Zoning Appeals Meets

Mark Stanfill discusses floor plans of a funeral home to be located next to Henderson County Cremation Services of Tennessee on Pine Street.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Board of Zoning Appeals was called to order by Brian Williams at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 6th. Other members attending were Andy Anderson, David Lawler, Jimmy Burton, and Lexington Building Inspector Greg Bird. Karen McClure took minutes for the meeting. Mark Stanfill approached the board to answer questions on the request to build a funeral home on Pine Street next to…

For the complete article, see the December 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

