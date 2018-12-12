Arson Suspected at Oak Grove Fire

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“The State Fire Marshal’s office has an ongoing reward of up to $1,500.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone committing an act of arson,” said Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy in conjunction with a suspected case of arson in the Oak Grove Community on Friday evening, December 7th. “The Fire Department received the call at 8:34 p.m.,” Murphy said, “and the first responders arrived at…

For complete coverage, see the December 12th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!