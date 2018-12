Rennard Woodmore was announced as Scotts Hill’s new Head Football Coach Monday morning after nearly a month-long search. Over 25 coaches applied for the job, but the Lions wanted Coach Woodmore and got him.

Coach Woodmore has been a great assistant coach at Adamsville High School serving under Brandon Gray for the past 13 years, and also a…

