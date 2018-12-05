Tigers are 3-4 On the Season

Lexington split a pair of games last week and entered this week with a record of 3-4 on the season. The Tigers defeated Hardin County, last Tuesday, in a dramatic come from behind effort, 46-45, and then lost at Dyersburg on Saturday night, 62-53. Lexington returned to action last night, with its first district game of the season. The Tigers traveled to North Side for a very important early season district contest. Lexington has its hands full all week long, with…

