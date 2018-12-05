Pierce & Company Boutique Holds Ribbon Cutting Event

Pierce & Company Boutique held its ribbon cutting on Friday, November 30, 2018.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Hello Gorgeous, is the sign on the door, and every visit to Pierce & Company Boutique seems to have a fresh presentation of stock. “If you see it, you better buy it now,” said Judy Hopper, who was helping out for the day. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting event at the boutique, located at 777 West Church Street, in the Lexington Village Plaza, on Friday, November 30th. Owner / operator, April Woods, invited all the guests to stay over for refreshments, as customers…

