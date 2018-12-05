Lexington Special Called City Board – Funeral Home Ordinance Passes First Reading

The Lexington Board of Alderman and Mayor met in a special called meeting on November 27, 2018.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Mayor Jeff Griggs called the Lexington Board of Alderman and Mayor into a special session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, November 27th to re-introduce the first reading of an ordinance amending the text of Zoning Ordinance for Uses on Appeal to allow funeral homes in M-2 (Heavy Industrial) districts. The first reading had failed at the regular meeting due to…

For the complete story, see the December 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

