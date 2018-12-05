First Pentecostal Church Breaks Ground

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The First Pentecostal Church at Lexington celebrated a special day on Sunday, December 2nd with two events. Earlier in the day the church celebrated its 65th anniversary as a congregation, while in the afternoon, members gathered at the Highway 412 West site to break ground for the new building. “A lot of work has brought us to this point,” said Rev. David Beecham. “We didn’t come here today to say look what I’ve done, or even what we’ve done, but to give praise and thanks for what the Lord has done.” Many years ago…

