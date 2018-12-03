Rennard Woodmore Named Scotts Hill’s Next Head Football Coach

According to the Director of the Henderson County Board of Education, Steve Wilkinson, and Scotts Hill’s principal, Mrs. Beverly Ivy, Rennard Woodmore has been hired as the next Head Football Coach of the Scotts Hill Lions. Woodmore becomes the fourth coach in the history of Scotts Hill’s Football program. He has spent over a decade at Adamsville High School, where he was the Defensive Coordinator, under head coach Brandon Gray. Coach Woodmore was also the Head Baseball Coach at Adamsville. Lions Country is proud to welcome Coach Woodmore and his family to Scotts Hill High School.

For this and other interesting articles, see the December 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

